Mary A. McGinnis, age 73, of Fawn Lake Forest, Hawley died Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, FL.
Mrs. McGinnis was born November 26, 1945 in Bronx, NY and was the daughter of the late Michael and Herta Olwell.
She was a homemaker and member of the Hawley American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Ladies in Hawley, PA and Florida.
She is survived by her husband: Lawrence McGinnis and three sons: James Crawford of CA, Steven Crawford of NJ and Jeffrey Crawford of NJ, five grandchildren and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 10th from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA.
Published in News Eagle from Apr. 29 to May 28, 2019