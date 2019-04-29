Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McGinnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. (Olwell) McGinnis


1945 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary A. (Olwell) McGinnis Obituary
Mary A. McGinnis, age 73, of Fawn Lake Forest, Hawley died Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, FL.
Mrs. McGinnis was born November 26, 1945 in Bronx, NY and was the daughter of the late Michael and Herta Olwell.
She was a homemaker and member of the Hawley American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Ladies in Hawley, PA and Florida.
She is survived by her husband: Lawrence McGinnis and three sons: James Crawford of CA, Steven Crawford of NJ and Jeffrey Crawford of NJ, five grandchildren and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 10th from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA.
Published in News Eagle from Apr. 29 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now