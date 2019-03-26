Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
8:30 PM
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Cruz, Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Cruz, Jr.


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nicholas Cruz, Jr. Obituary

Nicholas Cruz, Jr., age 69, of Paupackan Lake Estates, Lakeville, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale.  He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Elaine Frances Beninati.

Born September 10, 1949, in Manhattan, NY, he was the son of the late Nicholas Cruz Sr. and Esmeralda (Accevedo) Cruz. A Vietnam Army Veteran, he worked as a bus operator for the New York Transit Authority until his retirement in 2004. Mr. Cruz was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also a dedicated animal lover.  Formerly of Staten Island, NY, he had been a Lakeville resident for 15 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter: Julie Maria Cruz of Norfolk, VA; one son: Daniel Cruz of Queens, NY; four sisters: Gloria Cruz of Staten Island, NY, Aida Cruz of Massachusetts, Yvette Schmitt of Long Island, NY, and Judy Corea of Woodbridge, VA; two brothers: Freddy Cruz of Homestead, FL and Joe Cruz of New Jersey; nine grandchildren: Brianna, Melina, David Michael, Danny Jr., Victoria, Zoe, Danni, Vincent and Thomas; and one great grandchild: Nova. 

He was preceded in death by a brother:  David.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 27, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA.  The funeral will follow at 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.  Private cremation will be held at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Memorials may be made to Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Rd., Honesdale, PA 18431.

For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.  Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428.
Published in News Eagle from Mar. 26 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now