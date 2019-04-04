Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
For more information about
Paul McConnell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul McConnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul (Bucky) McConnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul (Bucky) McConnell Obituary

Paul (Bucky) McConnell, a former resident of Cove Point in Lakeville, passed away on the evening of Monday, April 1st, 2019.

He was a dedicated husband, father and business owner.  Among his notable accomplishments, he was recruited and played for the Milwaukee Hawks (now Atlanta) for the 1952-53 season.  Along with his wife Juel, he lived on Lake Wallenpaupack for more than twenty years and was known for his sense of humor and loved by the community. 

He is survived by his daughter Cindy and son Paul, as well as grand and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly.  

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 9:45 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 312 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ.

Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover, NJ. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in News Eagle from Apr. 4 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now