Paul (Bucky) McConnell, a former resident of Cove Point in Lakeville, passed away on the evening of Monday, April 1st, 2019.
He was a dedicated husband, father and business owner. Among his notable accomplishments, he was recruited and played for the Milwaukee Hawks (now Atlanta) for the 1952-53 season. Along with his wife Juel, he lived on Lake Wallenpaupack for more than twenty years and was known for his sense of humor and loved by the community.
He is survived by his daughter Cindy and son Paul, as well as grand and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 9:45 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 312 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ.
Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover, NJ. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in News Eagle from Apr. 4 to May 3, 2019