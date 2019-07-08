|
Paul V. Kearney affectionately known as Paulie, lost his valiant struggle with pain and depression to join his heavenly father on June 27, 2019.
Paul was born in Long Island New York and moved to Pennsylvania and attended Wallenpaupack High School. He began his career in Hardscaping, Masonry, and Landscaping. Paul also owned his own tree service "Always in the Woods". Paul also worked for Jaflow Tree Service. He was a member of Lakeville Fire Company.
Paulie had a long time friendship and work history for Russ and Gretchen of "Lintner Landscaping and Masonry" also known as Hawleywood. He had a long time passion for creating works of art with stone, it was his passion.
Paulie adored his Grandmother Gloria who precedes him in death and has now joined in Heaven. He is survived by Nancy Lauren Edelmann of Tafton, Pa, his daughter Ciera Mariah DiLeo, of Hawley, PA and her mother Dina Denel DiLeo of Newton, NJ, his mother Stephanie Marshall of Hawley, PA. Also his longtime extended family of friend: Tommy Evens, Rob Petche, Jamie Spitz, Chris Jones, Caryn Mills, Sharebear, Mike Mollisimo and Jesse Fleming.
Paulie was well known for his love of animals and nature, he loved being in the woods, swimming at Fairview Lake and he loved his dogs Brody, Lady and our cat Mr. Thumbkins, affectionately known as our kids. Paulie was a loyal friend to those who accepted his unique understanding of life. He left us too soon, he had many memories yet to create with those he loved and exciting events to have experienced with his family and friends, especially with his beloved daughter Ciera.
Although Paul is no longer with us, we can take comfort in that his inner conflicts are at peace and he has no more pain no more suffering and has found peace and serenity with God our Lord and Savior. Paul may be gone but he will never be forgotten and his spirit lives on in those of us fortunate enough to have known the beautiful loving caring man with a quirky sense of humor and a unique perspective of life.
Please come join his Family and Friend to a "Celebration of Life" service for our Paulie on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Lintner's Big House at the bottom of Hawleywood between 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Published in News Eagle from July 8 to Aug. 7, 2019