Paul W. Laabs of Hawley, died Monday evening, September 23, 2019 at home. His wife was the former Lois Frisbie who died in 2004.
Born in Hawley, son of the late August and Catherine Van Wagner Laabs, he was a graduate of Hawley High School and Lackawanna Junior College. He was a devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hawley. Paul was a proud Freemason and Past Master of the former Hawley Lodge and was a member of Honesdale Lodge #218. Prior to his retirement he spent his career as a field inspector with PPL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving stateside during the Vietnam War.
Surviving are sons Jeffrey and his wife Catherine of Scranton and Damon and his wife Jacqueline of Ashburn, Virginia; grandchildren Patrick, Michael, Emily, and Daniel.
He was preceded in death by brothers Robert and Roger.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church 405 Church St., Hawley with Rev. Colleen Cox officiating.
Friends may call Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Internment will be private in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church 405 Church St. Hawley, PA 18428.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Published in News Eagle from Sept. 27 to Oct. 26, 2019