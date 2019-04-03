|
|
Rev. Anthony August Grecco, of Newfoundland, formerly of Bronx, NY. died Wednesday March 27th at home.
Born in Bronx NY, son of Jack Grecco, a strong and greatly protective father of his family, and Medie Tonelli Grecco, an exceptionally loving and faithful Christian woman who exerted a great deal of influence over Anthony's spiritual growth.
Anthony graduated from Evander Childs High School, he enlisted in the US Navy on June 10, 1954; he was honorably discharge on July 17, 1957. He served as a police officer in the New York City Police Department from 1962-1979, spending part of those years as an undercover detective. From 1970-1974 he counseled for Catholic Charities on drug education in the public Schools; in January of 1980 he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in human behavior from the New York institute of Technology.
In March of 1989 he and his wife Kathy moved from Broadway, NYC to the "wilds" of the Poconos. In 2004, he experienced a call to ministry following the death of his wife which began a fourteen year pastorate at the LaAnna United Methodist Church, until his passing.
Anthony was a very unique, strong, caring and passionate pastor who will be enormously missed by his family and congregation at the LaAnna United Methodist Church
He is survived by three sons Frank Grosso, and wife Madeline, Round Lake, NY; Anthony Grecco Jr. and wife Kathy, Saratoga Springs, NY; Frank Grecco and wife Jeannette, Putnam Valley, NY; a daughter Mary Jean Grecco, Sarasota FL.; beloved sisters Freda Close, Newburgh, NY; and Luigina Dzenutis, Lake Wales FL and his former wife Clara Leonelli.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kathy Nelson Grecco and a sister Mary Jean Sanda.
A memorial service will be held Saturday April 13, at 11 a.m. in The LaAnna United Methodist Church, 152 PA 191, Village of LaAnna, Cresco, PA. Interment private.
Memorial Contributions may be made to LaAnna United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 142 Newfoundland, PA. 18445
Arrangements by Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc. 201Rt 191 Village of LaAnna S. Sterling.
Published in News Eagle from Apr. 3 to May 2, 2019