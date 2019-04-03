Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Yeoman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Yeoman


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard J. Yeoman Obituary

Richard J. Yeoman, 58, of Tafton, PA passed away at home on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was a life long auto body paint expert and former owner of Brightwaters Auto Collision in Brightwaters, NY.

The son of Ronald and Grace (Olsen) Yeomans, he was born on January 1, 1961 in West Islip, NY. He was married to Dorene N. (Bermudez) Yeoman.

Richard is survived by his children, Nicholas, Nicole and Erik Yeomans and his friend and wife Dorene N. Yeoman. Godspeed to be granted by the loving and open arms of his mother Grace and his love Margie.

Cremation was private at convenience to the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford Twp., PA.

Memorial donations may be made to the by visiting https://www.cancer.org.

Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford Street, Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in News Eagle from Apr. 3 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now