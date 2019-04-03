|
Richard J. Yeoman, 58, of Tafton, PA passed away at home on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was a life long auto body paint expert and former owner of Brightwaters Auto Collision in Brightwaters, NY.
The son of Ronald and Grace (Olsen) Yeomans, he was born on January 1, 1961 in West Islip, NY. He was married to Dorene N. (Bermudez) Yeoman.
Richard is survived by his children, Nicholas, Nicole and Erik Yeomans and his friend and wife Dorene N. Yeoman. Godspeed to be granted by the loving and open arms of his mother Grace and his love Margie.
Cremation was private at convenience to the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford Twp., PA.
Memorial donations may be made to the by visiting https://www.cancer.org.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford Street, Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in News Eagle from Apr. 3 to May 2, 2019