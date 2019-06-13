|
Richard W. Michaels, Commander, United States Coast Guard, 84, passed away at his home in Hebron, Maryland, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Ida G. and John J. Michaels. He graduated from North Wales High School in Pennsylvania. He chose a career in the United States Coast Guard, graduating from the Coast Guard Academy in 1957, with a degree in Engineering. He continued his education at Connecticut College, earning a Master of Science degree in Physics. He then taught Physics at the Coast Guard Academy for four years. He sailed to many locations around the world and was stationed in Hawaii, Louisiana, Connecticut, Alaska, Massachusetts, and New York. He had the distinction of serving as commanding officer for U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Sorrell in Alaska and Vigorous in Connecticut, as well as commanding the U.S. Coast Guard Group Buffalo, New York. Upon retirement of 21 years in the service, he taught eighth grade Physical Science at Wallenpaupack Area Middle School in Wayne County, Pennsylvania for seventeen years. He served as Paupack Township Supervisor and on various committees at Hawley United Methodist Church. He was an avid gardener, hobbyist, and craftsman, making beautiful wooden furnishings, sailboats, model boats and airplanes, and custom dollhouses.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley J. Michaels, son James R. Michaels (Marlene), daughter Mary Ann Fardelmann (Randy); brother Donald B. Michaels (Nancy); two grandchildren, Evelyn M. Fardelmann and Dirk M. Fardelmann; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert J. Michaels and John R. Michaels.
Inurnment will be scheduled at a later date at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Columbarium, New London, Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick's memory to Hawley United Methodist Church, 315 Church Street, Hawley, PA 18428 .
Published in News Eagle from June 13 to July 12, 2019