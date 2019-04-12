|
|
Stefanie Neugebauer of Milford, PA and formerly of Ridgewood, Queens, NY passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. She was 100.
Stefanie was a real estate manager for residential properties in Brooklyn and Queens. She was also the Treasurer of the Sudetendeutscher Verein and a long-time supporter of the German American Steuben Parade, in which she marched for nearly two decades.
Born on December 24, 1918 in Laas, Austria; she was married to the late Franz Neugebauer. In 1956 she emigrated to the United States from Villach, Kaernten, Austria, moving to Yorkville, NYC. Upon her husband's death, she relocated to Milford, PA spending her summers at Lake Quinn, in South Canaan, PA.
Stefanie leaves behind two daughters, Doris Neugebauer of New York City and Ingrid Neugebauer of Milford; a stepdaughter Heidi Schumann of Bad Toelz, Germany; grandson Tristan Neugebauer of Milford; adopted son Robert Orban of Mt. Bethel, PA and her beloved dog Kasey, which she took for long walks every day. Both Susan Cosenza of Hemlock Farms and Vesna Badzek of NYC were like daughters to her, too.
She was also a homemaker and an outstanding cook. She loved gardening and was an avid sportswoman – she would swim for hours at the lake, hiked and climbed some of the highest peaks in Austria. One of her greatest pleasures was traveling. She and Franz toured extensively – North and South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the South Pacific.
The family would like to thank the staff of Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, especially Laura Harris and Sue Shepard for their kindness, compassion, devotion and loving care.
Visitation is being held at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday morning, April 15th, 2019 at St. Patrick's RC Church in Milford at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Stefanie's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Pike County (www.pikecountyhumanesociety.org) or on behalf of Stefanie Neugebauer.
Published in News Eagle from Apr. 12 to May 11, 2019