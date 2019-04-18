|
Virginia E. "Ginny" Savage Selfridge, age 90, of Sunset Grove, Westchester, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Wilkes Barre. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Alfred Selfridge.
Born April 13, 1929 at Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late Frank A. and Lillian (Galko) Savage. A graduate of Hawley High School Class of 1947, she worked as a dispatcher for Bell Telephone and AT&T until her retirement.
Ginny was a member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church in Blooming Grove, a lifetime member of the Robert J. Drake VFW Post #5823 in Hawley, and then the Hogencamp-Schupper VFW Post #531 in Honesdale. In addition, she was a member of the American Business Women's Association, the Brandywine, PA Grange #60, and the Bell Telephone Pioneers of America.
She is survived by one sister: Marie Savage Leach of Lords Valley and Westchester; two sisters-in-law: Jean & Joan Savage, her godchildren: Jeannie and Sarah Yusavitz, Stephen Dombrosky, Stephanie Savage and Elvira Boyd; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Francis L. and Richard Savage; a godson, John Savage; and two nephews, Richard Jr. and Thomas Savage.
Ginny and her family would like to extend special thanks to their neighbors in Westchester, Bill and Vera Brooks, for their many years of friendship and support.
Visitation will be held at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, on Monday, April 22nd from 2 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Tuesday, April 23nd at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd RC Church, Blooming Grove, PA. Burial will follow in Lords Valley Cemetery, Lords Valley.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org; or , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, donate, ; or DuPont Institute, 5530 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1550, Chevy Chase, MD 20815, www.dupontinstitute.com or L'Oratoire Saint-Joseph du Mont-Royal, 3800 chemin Queen-Mary, Montreal (Quebec) Canada H3V 1H6.
