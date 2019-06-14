|
|
Walter Ray Corriher, Jr., of Hawley died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale.
Mr. Corriher was born August 16, 1950 in Honesdale, PA and was the son of the late Florence Irene (Smith) and Walter Ray Corriher Sr.
Walter served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was a carpenter and painter.
He is survived by a son: Joshua Corriher; a grandson, Jake Corriher; two brothers: Robert Corriher and Joseph Corriher and a nephew:Ray Corriher
Cremation will be in Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel.
Published in News Eagle from June 14 to July 13, 2019