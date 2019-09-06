|
William B. Egner, age 85, of Rowlands died Monday, September 2, 2019, at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. Born March 22, 1934, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late William and Odny (Munson) Egner. He joined the Naval Reserves in 1951 and later served on active duty as a Chief Machinist Mate until his retirement in 1973.
As a boy from Brooklyn, he spent summers in Rowlands with family and friends. He loved it there and later dreamed of returning to make it his home. He realized his dream in 2006.
Bill was a member of Sons of Norway, Bernt Balchen Lodge 3/566, Rowlands, the NRA and attended Bethel Lutheran Church. A licensed pilot, he was a life member of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
He is survived by three sons: John William Egner and his wife Janna of Murrieta, CA, Randall William Egner of Cameron, NC, and Eric William Egner of North Stonington, CT; one sister: Bernice Mather of Rowlands, PA; two grandchildren: John Egner Jr. and Tiffany Rodriguez and her husband Joe; and dear family friend and caretaker: Martha Kennedy.
A memorial service will be announced at a future date to be determined.
For additional information, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428.
Published in News Eagle from Sept. 6 to Oct. 5, 2019