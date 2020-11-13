1/1
Alberta Stansbury
1932 - 2020
Alberta Stansbury
Nevada - Alberta Stansbury, 88 of Nevada, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 16, at Memorial Lutheran Church (701 11th Street) in Nevada with Pastor Duane Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Nevada Municipal Cemetery in Nevada. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on the Rasmusson-Ryan Facebook Page. www.facebook.com/rasmussonfh
Alberta was born September 3, 1932, in rural Cambridge, the daughter of Claude Russell and Hazel Lottie (Groseclose) Appelgate. She graduated from Nevada High School in 1950 and was united in marriage to Duane Paul Stansbury on March 22, 1957, in Nevada. Alberta was a member of Memorial Lutheran Church in Nevada and enjoyed crafts and camping at Cutty's.
Alberta is survived by her daughter, Connie (Steve) Hambly of Nevada; three grandchildren: Brett (Emily) Hambly, Amy (Chris) Mathis and Angie (Blaine) Oakie; six great-grandchildren: Mackenzie (Jordan) Dowell, Hannah Oakie, Trevor Mathis, Joey Oakie, Luke Hambly and Erik Hambly and one great-great grandson, Elijah Dowell. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Stanley Rossow; her second husband, Duane; their son, Dennis Stansbury; her stepfather, Leonard Coleman; and her sister, Luetta Corbin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Lutheran Church in memory of Alberta.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com

Published in Nevada Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory - Nevada
1418 Fawcett Parkway
Nevada, IA 50201
(515) 382-2661
