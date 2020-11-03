Ardis Arletta (Jay) Wilson
Colo - Ardis Arletta (Jay) Wilson, 93 of Colo, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Story Medical Center in Nevada.
Ardis was born June 24, 1927, in Clemens, Iowa the daughter of Charley and Lillie (Sharp) Jay. She graduated from Colo High School in 1944 and was united in marriage to Raymond Wilson on April 26, 1947. He died on May 12, 2012. Ardis was a farmer's wife and worked for Donnelly's, Twin Anchors Campground, and Casey's. Her greatest accomplishment was raising her eight children. Ardis enjoyed square dancing, bridge, reading, crocheting, crosswords, and spending time with her family.
Ardis is survived by her eight children: Mary (Dave) Christy, Jim Wilson, Murry (Marlene) Wilson, Laura (Charley) Stout, Carroll Wilson, Clare Wilson, Helen Crouthamel and Cassie (Keith) Hindman; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter with another one due in December; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Ruth Wilson; her sister-in-law, Mary Presnall; and many nieces and nephews.
Ardis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond "Heav" Wilson; her sisters: Pauline Andrew, Annabelle Burg, Phyllis Wilson, and Charlene Jay; her brothers, Wayne and Wendall Jay; and her son-in-law, Steve Crouthamel.
A private family service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada with burial following at the Colo Cemetery. The funeral can be watched beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday on the Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Colo First Responders, Colo Library, or the Colo United Methodist Church.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com