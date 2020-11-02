Bobbie Jay (Bob) Sinclair

Bobbie Jay (Bob) Sinclair died at MGMC on 10/20/20 due to Covid - not due to complications from Covid - but Covid.

Bobbie was born August 20, 1935 in Dodge City Kansas to Hardin and Estle Sinclair. He lived with his parents, five sisters and one brother in Kansas, Colorado, Missouri and ended up in Eastern Colorado as his family were custom farmers. Bobbie graduated High School from Arriba, Co in 1953. He attended Junior College in La Junta Colorado majoring in Vet Med and playing many sports, before he transferred to Colorado State University. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and attended Basic Training in El Paso TX as a medical tech. He completed his service and returned to CSU where he completed his degree and then a Master's degree in education in Earth Science and Geology. In 1968 he and his family moved to Corning Iowa where he took a teaching position. In 1970 they moved to Nevada Iowa where he was a 9th grade Science Teacher and coach. In 1979 he retired from teaching to work with Horace Mann Insurance Company, where he worked for many years. He retired and enjoyed spending time with his wife Diane Sinclair traveling and living in their home in Blairsburg, Iowa.

Bob loved to tell stories and any willing listeners became a captive audience.He loved genealogy and telling stories about the family. Bob was very active in the UCC church in Ames and Blairsburg. Bob played slow pitch softball with the FUMC team in Ames until 2017 where he hung up his glove at the age of 82. He was also an active member in the Kiwanis Clubs of Ames and Webster City as well as the State, County and Local Democratic party. He also spent twelve years serving on the Blairsburg Opera House Preservation Committee. Bob was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, very rarely missing a broadcast even if it was sitting in his car listening to the radio.

Bob is survived by his wife Diane (Jacques) Sinclair, his children Roger (Sherry) Sinclair, Rita (Michael) Foley. Grandchildren Matthew, Michael and Amanda Sinclair, Joshua, B.J., Tyler (Melissa) Stokesbary, Great Grandchildren, Abigail & Bryanna Tobey, Chloe Glenn, Kaylee and Harley Sinclair, Sisters Loris Hooks and Carol Sue (Charles) Chapman and nieces and nephews across the US. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, 3 sisters and one step son, Christian Michael Holt.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when Covid leaves us alone. Memorials can be sent to: PO Box 16, Blairsburg, IA 50034.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store