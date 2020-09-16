Carol Ann "Cookie" (Sorensen) Leonard

Ankeny - Carol Ann "Cookie" (Sorensen) Leonard, 75, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Mill Pond Care Center in Ankeny.

A visitation was held, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd) with burial following at Nevada Municipal Cemetery.

Cookie was born on October 15, 1944, in Ames, Iowa to Jim and Faye Sorensen. She graduated from Maxwell High School and the American Institute of Business and retired with 34 years of service from the Federal Government serving various agencies. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Ankeny.

Cookie is survived by her sister, Mary Jo (Bob) Frazier of Ankeny; stepchildren Debbie (Larry) Kyner of Altoona, Doug (Jill) Leonard of Ankeny, and Lisa Leonard of Des Moines; as well as several step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many.

A sincere 'Thank You' is expressed to the Mill Pond Staff for their wonderful care given to Cookie during the past several years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Resurrection Lutheran Church or to Cookie's Family.



