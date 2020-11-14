1/1
Aledo, Illinois - Eldon Boswell, 87 of Aledo, Illinois, formerly of Nevada, Iowa passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on November 13, 2020 after a short and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Eldon was born July 31, 1933 to John Alfred & Iva Belle (Rhodes) Boswell in a farmhouse in northern Missouri near Davis City, Iowa. He graduated from Lamoni, Iowa High School in 1951 and farmed on the family farm until entering the U.S. Army where he served from 1954-1956. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1959.
In December 1956 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Dale of Leon, Iowa. They were happily married for 63 years and had 2 sons, Dale and David.
Eldon's career path always included agriculture. After college he taught Vocational Agriculture then went on to a career with the Federal Land Bank in Mt. Pleasant, Creston, and Nevada, Iowa. After retirement he was a farm realtor, a farm manager and a developer. Eldon held many positions of leadership and service in the Nevada community. He was a Rotary member for over 50 years and an adjunct staff member for Stephen Ministry.
Eldon was blessed with a strong Christian faith and was active in church his entire life. He ended every day on his knees, thankful for the day. In Nevada he attended the First United Methodist Church and Trinity Presbyterian Church in Aledo. Eldon was devoted to his family. He and Marilyn were active volunteers in their retirement. They enjoyed many friendships and traveled the world. Almost every summer, the extended family vacationed together.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; his sons and their wives, Dale & Donna Boswell of Aledo, IL and David & Jennifer Boswell of Humboldt, IA; grandchildren: Alan Boswell, John Boswell, Mark (Allie) Boswell, Madison (Doug) Simon and Allison Boswell; a great- granddaughter: Millie Simon; a sister Claribelle Waller, and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother Billie.
Private family services are Monday at 10:30 AM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, Illinois. The services will be livestreamed on the Speer Funeral Home Facebook Page. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Mercer County YMCA or the Mercer County Senior Center.
Burial will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Nevada Municipal Cemetery under the direction of the Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada, IA. The public is invited and in consideration of Covid-19, masks are required. Memorials may be made to the Nevada Senior Center or the Nevada Public Library.

Published in Nevada Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 26, 2020.
