Ellen Irene Anderson
1931 - 2020
Nevada - Ellen Irene Anderson, 89 of Nevada, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Ellen was born October 6, 1931, in Prosperine, MO, the daughter of Warner and Sarah (Thomas) Hunt. She graduated from Lebanon High School in Missouri 1949. Ellen was united in marriage to Charles Augustus Anderson on July 23, 1977, in Fort Dodge. She worked over 20 years for Hertz Farm Management in Nevada before retiring in 1997.
As a young girl, she gave her heart to Jesus. Ellen was a devoted member of the Nevada First United Methodist Church where she was active in UMW. She enjoyed sewing and watching Jeopardy and Gunsmoke. She was known for making delicious jelly and mints and especially loved to read her bible.
Ellen is survived by her son, Roger (Sherry) Sinclair of Maxwell; her daughter, Rita (Mike) Foley of Nevada; her step-daughter, Dawn (Kamal) Anderson of Boulder, CO; her grandchildren: Matt Sinclair, Mike Sinclair, Amanda Sinclair, Josh Stokesbary, Bradly Stokesbary, Tyler (Melissa) Stokesbary, Nisha Maheshwari and Nikaash Maheshwari; her great-grandchildren: Chloee Glenn, Kaylee Sinclair, Harley Sinclair, Abigail Tobey and Brynna Tobey; her sisters, Ruby Sinclair of Lebanon, MO and Ruth (Dean) Anderson of Lebanon, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother John Hunt in infancy and her sister, Pauline Albertson.
A visitation will be Friday, November 13 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. A private funeral service will be held and will be livestreamed on the Rasmusson-Ryan Facebook page (www.facebook.com/rasmussonfh ) at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14. Burial will be at Evergreen Memory Gardens Cemetery near Nevada.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Nevada Public Library.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com

Published in Nevada Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
