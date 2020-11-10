Eugene Thomas

Kirk, CO - Former Nevada Journal publisher Hubert Eugene "Gene" Thomas, 88, of Kirk, CO, died October 27, 2020, at Yuma, CO, from complications after a fall and a long-term lung infection.

Gene was born on December 7, 1931, to Floyd and Estellene (Morrow) Thomas, in Grand Junction, CO. He earned a BA in psychology from the University of Colorado Boulder. He also went to Linotype school and worked as a typesetter for a few years as well as working as a printer.

On May 17, 1956, Gene married Patricia Louise Kresha of Osceola NE. Beginning in 1957, he (and Pat, until her death in 1977) published the Fruita (CO) Times, the (Walsenburg, CO) Huerfano World, the Pleasant Hill (MO) Times, the Douglas County (CO) News and the Elbert County (CO) News, the Johnstown (CO) Breeze, and the Nevada Journal, where Gene was at the helm from 1980 to 1988. In 2002 he started a letterpress paper in Kirk, the South Y-W Star, which he published and printed for eight years, along with doing letterpress print jobs and collecting type.

Gene was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. In addition to newspapering, he enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling to new places, learning about new things, visiting friends, and spending time with his family and his pets. He had been a member of the Rotary Club, the Lions Club, and various press associations.

In addition to his wife, Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis, and his sister, Kathleen Pershing. He is survived by a son, Joseph; three daughters, Teresa, Karen, and Gloria and husband Brett Beckfield; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

No memorial service was held. The family asks that friends subscribe to their local newspapers in Gene's honor.



