Garey Smith
Maxwell - Garey Smith, 78 of Maxwell, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Story Medical Center in Nevada.
Garey was born October 24, 1942, in Clarinda, Iowa the son of Glenn Humphrey and Edna Irene (Thompson) Smith. He graduated from Nevada High School in 1961 and was united in marriage to Carole Ann Lee on March 21, 1964, in Cambridge. Garey attended Northwest Missouri State where he earned his bachelor's degree and master's degree. He started his teaching career in 1976 at Fairfax High School where he taught business and coached women's' basketball until 1982. Garey then went to William Penn College in 1983-2000 where he taught physical education and continued coaching. In 2001, he became the head women's basketball coach for Grandview University and taught physical education where his career spanned for 17 years, retiring in 2018.
In retirement, Garey loved to spend time with his grandkids and support them in all their activities. His grandkids always came first, and he thoroughly enjoyed attending their games, nothing made him happier. Always a coach, the past two seasons he put his "coaching hat" back on, as he was proud to be able to help with his grandson's basketball team in 2018, and honored to have coached the Collins-Maxwell Jr. High girls' basketball team last year.
Garey is survived by his wife, Carole of Maxwell; his son, Todd Smith of Huxley and his children, Brooke and Cassandra Smith, his son, Eric Smith and his children, Mia and Tia Ann Smith; his daughter, Candace (Josh) Ashman of Oskaloosa and their children Maddux, Cael and Harper; and special friends, Susan Smith and Sandy Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to COVID-19 a private service will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Heartland Baptist Church in Ames. The service will be livestreamed on the Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home Facebook Page (facebook.com/rasmussonfh
) beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Cambridge Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Garey, for use to be determined at a later date.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com