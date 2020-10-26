Gerald Dean Yeazel
Colo - Gerald Dean Yeazel, 84 of Colo, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone, Iowa.
Gerald was born December 28, 1935, in Rinard, Iowa, the son of Roy Lester and Nellie Jane (Wall) Yeazel. He graduated from Lytton High School in 1954 and attended Omaha Business School. Gerald met the love of his life, Shirley Lange, in 1949 at Twin Lakes skating rink and on July 10, 1955, they were united in marriage in Rockwell City, Iowa. Gerald served in the Army National Guard Reserve from 1953 until 1966, earning the rank of Sergeant E-5. In his younger years, Gerald worked at the Rockwell City dairy and also was manager of the Highway "66" service station, also in Rockwell City. Gerald worked for the GTE telephone company, retiring in 1996 with 37 years of service. Gerald was active with various community groups that included the Manson Volunteer Fire Department, Jaycees, Kiwanis, Lion's Club, and Habitat for Humanity. He was always willing to lend a hand and help with any community project. He was also an active member of Memorial Lutheran Church in Nevada and in his spare time, he enjoyed golf, gardening, fishing, hunting, car races, camping and watching college football and basketball, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. Gerald was especially known for his love of coffee time with family and friends, his "gift of gab" and great sense of humor (aka "Jerryisms"). Gerald especially loved to be with his family and watch his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up to be good citizens.
Gerald is survived by his son, Dale Yeazel of Colo; his daughters: Janet (Bruce) Pohl of Boone and Jill (Mike) Brown of Ames; his sisters, Betty Lou Courter, Marjorie (Ronald) Hepp, Mary Heinz and Linda (Allan) Osterhout; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and older brother, Dale.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at Memorial Lutheran Church (701 11th Street) in Nevada with Pastor Duane Miller officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow at the Nevada Municipal Cemetery in Nevada. The service will be recorded and available for viewing on the Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Memorials can be given to the family for a charity of their choice
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com