Goldie Arlene Anderson
1929 - 2020
Nevada - Goldie Arlene (Wolfe) Anderson of Nevada died November 25, 2020 of COVID-19. She was born July 19, 1929 in Arion, Iowa to Joseph and Loretta (Farrell) Wolfe. She was the fourth of 8 children. She married Albert "Merlin" Anderson in 1946. She was the loving mother of Cherryl and Jerry. Her family meant the world to her and included 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Goldie never learned to drive, so she walked everywhere until she was well into her eighties, often stopping for coffee or a diet Mountain Dew with friends. She and Merlin enjoyed camping and fishing, spending a lot of time at Black Hawk Lake. She also never passed up a trip to Prairie Meadows.
Goldie is preceded in death by her husband, Merlin, daughter Cherryl, grandson, James, her mother Loretta, father Joseph, step mother Edna, and all of her siblings.
She is survived by her son Jerry (Allison) of Ames, grandchildren Lisa, Curt, Marcy, Angie, Kenny, Scott, Robert, John and Tracy, her great and great great grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews.
Goldie's body has been cremated and the family will hold a graveside service in the spring.
Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is handling the arrangements.

Published in Nevada Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huebner Funeral Home
1437 Broadway
Denison, IA 51442
712-263-4158
