Julie Kay Accola
1959 - 2020
Cambridge - Julie Kay Accola, 61 of Cambridge, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at her home in Cambridge surrounded by family and friends.
Julie was born March 10, 1959, in Carroll, Iowa the daughter of Leonard Otto and Phyllis Mae (Hocking) Schechinger. She graduated from Carroll High School in 1976 and later earned her RN from DMACC and her BSN from Briar Cliff University. She also became a massage therapist, attending Body Wisdom Massage Therapy School and worked at East Village Day Spa. Most recently, Julie had been working for Child Serve in Johnston. On December 31, 2008, she was united in marriage to Dana Wayne Accola in Nevada.
Julie enjoyed attending concerts and spending time at their cabin at Table Rock Lake. She especially loved to spend time with her family.
Julie is survived by her husband, Dana of Cambridge; her children: Sashya (Ben) Clark of Ames and their children, Savannah, Hezekiah, Isaiah and Jonah, Gianni (Janel) Comito of Polk City and their children, Maison, Casey, Sydney and Matteo and Erica (Aaron) Lantz of Red Oak and their two children; her siblings: Joyce (John) Ditz of Seattle, WA, Dean (Marlene) Schechinger of Montgomery, AL, Duane (Cathy) Schechinger of Bellevue, NE, Jane Christiansen of Norfolk, NE, Jo Schechinger of Ankeny, Dale (Cindy) Schechinger of Lake View, Jill (Rick) Smith of Carroll, Janell Schechinger of Fordland, MO and Jean (Dan) Scott of Papillion, NE; along with many other special family members and friends.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dennis Schechinger (survived by nieces Lori and Linda, and nephew Darin); and her sister, Janice Schechinger (survived by nephew Ben and nieces Heather and Rikki) and brother-in-law Gary Christiansen.
A celebration of her life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Cambridge City Center in Cambridge.
Memorial contributions may be made to Child Serve in Johnston or to the family in memory of Julie.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com

Published in Nevada Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory - Nevada
1418 Fawcett Parkway
Nevada, IA 50201
(515) 382-2661
