Karen Hindley
1941 - 2020
Karen Hindley
Des Moines - Karen McCabe Hindley, 79, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Taylor House in Des Moines, IA. Services will be held 12:30 pm Monday, November 23, 2020, at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Burial will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.
Karen was born October 13, 1941, in Centerville, IA, to Charles and Daphne (Edwards) Keller. She married Harvey Hindley on July 8, 1960.
Karen worked as a Librarian for Webster City Public Library for many years because of her love of reading mystery novels.
Karen played and taught Bridge, playing with her group for years. She collected antiques, cookbooks, and recipes, finding her treasures in antique shops and at garage sales was something she loved to do with her girls. She spent many hours taking care of her home and it was on the Tour of Homes in the 90's. She was well known for her baking and cooking as well as her holiday meals. Karen liked to garden and plant flowers. She and Harvey loved to travel all over the United States. She also truly enjoyed visiting with her family, her grandchildren especially.
Karen is survived by her husband of 60 years, Harvey Hindley; daughters, Jody (Kevin) Vondrak of Hinton, IA, Paula (Randy) Hartzell of Lathrop, MO; son, Mick Hindley of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Caleb (Brenna) Hartzell, Tyler Hindley, Kole Vondrak, Kyle Vondrak, Josh Hartzell, Drake Hindley, Hannah Hartzell, Alexandra (Logan) Jurgensmeier; great-grandchildren, Brody Hartzell, Chloe Hartzell, Cooper Hartzell; sister, Kathy Maddaleno of Centerville, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Monday, November 23, 2020, at Iles Grandview Park Chapel in Des Moines in a drive up visitation. Contributions may be made to the Donor's choice. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.

Published in Nevada Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
