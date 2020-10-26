1/1
Marilyn Anderson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Anderson
Nevada - Marilyn Anderson, 88 of Nevada, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at Story County Senior Care in Nevada.
Marilyn was born May 24, 1932, to Warren Clayton and Mildred Emily (Weaver) Bent. She graduated from Tama High School in 1950 and was united in marriage to Ronald L. Anderson on June 26, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Tama. Marilyn was a member of the Nevada First United Methodist Church and worked many years at the Nevada Schools as the head baker. She enjoyed playing cards, especially 500, camping, reading, and playing Bingo. Marilyn was an avid Iowa State Cyclones fan and participated many years in bowling leagues. She will be remembered for being an exceptional cook and loved to get family together for the holidays. Her grandkids were her world and she always made time to attend their many activities.
Marilyn is survived by her sons: Doug (Nadine) Anderson, John (Michelle) Anderson, and Joe (Lucinda) Anderson; her grandchildren: John W. Anderson, Annelise (Seth) Triplett, Zach Anderson (fiancée Raegan Saunders), Dannon Anderson, Rebecca (Josh) Vaughn, Sarah Hemann (fiancé Eric Longnecker), Megan Anderson and Nate Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Danielle and Emmett; her brothers, Warren Bent and Bob Bent; and her sisters, Carol Alexander and Sally (Jim) Turbett. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sisters, Delores Kremenak and Shirley Smith.
A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. A private family graveside service and interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tama.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nevada Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory - Nevada
1418 Fawcett Parkway
Nevada, IA 50201
(515) 382-2661
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved