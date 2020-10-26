Marilyn Anderson
Nevada - Marilyn Anderson, 88 of Nevada, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at Story County Senior Care in Nevada.
Marilyn was born May 24, 1932, to Warren Clayton and Mildred Emily (Weaver) Bent. She graduated from Tama High School in 1950 and was united in marriage to Ronald L. Anderson on June 26, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Tama. Marilyn was a member of the Nevada First United Methodist Church and worked many years at the Nevada Schools as the head baker. She enjoyed playing cards, especially 500, camping, reading, and playing Bingo. Marilyn was an avid Iowa State Cyclones fan and participated many years in bowling leagues. She will be remembered for being an exceptional cook and loved to get family together for the holidays. Her grandkids were her world and she always made time to attend their many activities.
Marilyn is survived by her sons: Doug (Nadine) Anderson, John (Michelle) Anderson, and Joe (Lucinda) Anderson; her grandchildren: John W. Anderson, Annelise (Seth) Triplett, Zach Anderson (fiancée Raegan Saunders), Dannon Anderson, Rebecca (Josh) Vaughn, Sarah Hemann (fiancé Eric Longnecker), Megan Anderson and Nate Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Danielle and Emmett; her brothers, Warren Bent and Bob Bent; and her sisters, Carol Alexander and Sally (Jim) Turbett. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sisters, Delores Kremenak and Shirley Smith.
A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. A private family graveside service and interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tama.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com