Mary Lea (Corbin) Moore
Nevada - Mary Lea (Corbin) Moore, 77 of Nevada, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her home in Nevada.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 1 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 2 at Memorial Lutheran Church (701 11th Street) in Nevada with Pastor Duane Miller officiating. Face coverings are required at both visitation and service. Private burial will be at the Layton Township Cemetery near Walnut, Iowa.
Mary was born August 6, 1943 in Collins, the daughter of Lloyd Corbin Jr. and Opal Irene O'Neil. She was united marriage to Donald Eugene Moore on December 30, 1965, in Colo. Mary was proud to have earned her GED later in life and worked as a cook for the Nevada Schools for 24 years. She was a member of Memorial Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing cards and marbles along with being a Girl Scout troop leader. Mary could often be found watching a western movie or a show on the Hallmark Channel. She especially loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her daughters: Royce Hickie of Nevada, Ronda (Todd) Hoing of Grimes; her grandchildren: Bryant (Sarah) Hickie of West Des Moines, Tray Hickie (fiancé Amberlie Jock) of Coralville and Peyton Hoing of Grimes; her sister, Judy (Dwight) Nernes of Leon; her siblings: Marvin (Shelly) Corbin, Tom (Mary) Corbin, Bev Roberts, Jack (Marilyn) Corbin; and her sister-in-law, Irene Corbin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2018; her brothers, Wayne and Ron Corbin; her infant sister, Cheryl Rae Corbin; and her brothers, Robert Corbin and Kenny Corbin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Lutheran Church in memory of Mary.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com