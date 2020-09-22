|
Adam James Gregerson, of West Auburn, passed away peacefully, on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2020, after a valiant cancer battle, surrounded by his loving family.
Adam was born on April 1, 1974, in Tunkhannock, the son of the late Louis J. Gregerson, who passed away on Oct. 17, 1998, and Linda Whipple Gregerson, of West Auburn.
Some of Adam's favorite things to do were hunting, fishing, watching sunsets with his daughter, and looking up at the night sky. He taught his daughter how to fish and to become a better person.
Besides his mother, Adam is survived by his daughter, Natalie O'Connor of New Albany; his brother and his wife Jason and Nicole Gregerson of West Auburn; and his sister Toni Brown of West Auburn; as well as many nieces and nephews: Desiree, Jasmine, Cayden, Holden, Zane, and Gage.
Besides his father, Adam was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Helen Brotzman Gregerson (d. Nov. 7, 2006) and Louis Gregerson (d. Dec. 25, 1995); and maternal grandparents, Irene Long Whipple (d. Nov. 28, 1994), and Elias 'LeRoy' Whipple Sr. (d. Aug. 16, 1999).
As Adam wished, there will be no services. A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the immediate family.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.