|
Adelaide 'Scottie' Atkinson, 80, of Lenox Township, died Saturday morning, Nov. 21, 2020, at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, John 'Jack' Atkinson on April 21, 2006.
Born Aug. 20, 1940, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late James Dickson Welles and Adelaide Blydenburg Welles and was a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School.
Scottie enjoyed her job at Taylor's Hobby World in Clarks Summit, where she worked as a clerk and taught classes. She was a member of the Factoryville United Methodist Church and was involved with several musical groups that included: Classic Voices, Interlude, Harmony Show Choir and her church choir. She participated in many community events and fundraising groups over the years includin, Girl Scouts and the church's mobile food pantry.
She loved to bake and took great joy in making platters of Christmas cookies for family and friends.
She is survived by her two grandsons: John William Montgomery IV of Covington Township, and Neil Anthony Montgomery and wife Sarah of Tunkhannock; two great granddaughters: Delilah and Bailey Montgomery.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter Heather Atkinson; and brother James D. Welles Jr.; and a sister Mary Flanagan.
The funeral was Monday afternoon, Nov. 30, from the Factoryville United Methodist Church, 162 College Avenue, Factoryville, with Rev. Jean Blackie, pastor, officiating. Due to limited seating capacity at the church set by public health rules the funeral service is reserved for family and close friends.
Arrangements were entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Factoryville United Methodist Church, 162 College Ave., Factoryville, PA 18419.
To share condolences with Scottie's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.