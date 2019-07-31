|
Adelaide M. Parr of Tunkhannock died on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Hospice of the Scared Heart in Dunmore just shy of turning 93.
She was born in Greendell, N.J., on July 30, 1926, daughter of the late Fred and Bessie Hendershot Westbrook Sr.
She was a member of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church and when the Wyoming County Fair started in Meshoppen, she and her late husband Robert O. Parr were very active in the dairy section of the fair. Her entire life was devoted to being a happy homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother to her large beautiful family.
Preceding her in death in addition to her husband Robert; are a daughter Donna Pecellak; granddaughter Megan Parr; and brother Junior Westbrook.
Surviving are sons: Robert and wife Kenni Parr, and Richard and wife Michelle Parr, both of Tunkhannock; daughters Darlene and husband Walter Hoff of Easton, and Debra and husband James Benson of Mehoopany; sister Rita Hallock of Nicholson; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grand children; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Family and friends are invited to attend Adelaide's funeral service which will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock on Wednesday July 31, at 1 p.m. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wyoming County Community Fair.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 31, 2019