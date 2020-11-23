|
Agnes Corby Gorski Sands, 96, of Tunkhannock, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at The Gardens of Tunkhannock. She was preceded in death by her husband Emerson 'Amos' Sands, Sr. in 1996.
Born in Noxen, on March 30, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Paul J. and Edna Redmond Corby.
Agnes was a homemaker prior to working at the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Factory and later the Bocar Dress Factory, both in Tunkhannock. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, family gatherings and country music.
She is survived by daughters: Ruth Carr, Elaine Howell and husband Leon, and Dottie Wagner and husband Dale; son, Bob Gorski; stepdaughter, Shirley Proof; stepsons: Jim, Stanley, and Emerson Sands Jr.; brothers: Glenn Corby and Paul Corby; sister-in-law, Irene Corby; several nieces and nephews; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by brother and sisters-in-law: William Corby, Carl and Marge Corby, Ralph and Verne Corby, Irene and Douglas Johnson, and Thelma and Irwin 'Bill' Jones; son-in-law, Gordy Carr; nephews: Dean Johnson, and Ronnie Jones; stepsons: Wayne and Bob Sands.
Agnes' funeral service which was held and live-streamed on Saturday morning from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Interment followed in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
