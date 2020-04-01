Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
(570) 945-5646
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT KETTELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT KETTELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT KETTELL Obituary
Albert 'Abby' Kettell, 71, of Falls, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Albert was born in Falls on March 21, 1949, and he was the son of the late Albert W. Kettell and Helen Berry.

Albert was a farmer, drove truck and lastly worked for PennDOT. He was a devoted Christian belonging to Pleasant View Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Albert is preceded in death by his brother Alan Kettell.

He is survived by his sons: Sean Kettell and wife Mandi of Falls, and Brian Kettell of Falls. He is also survived by his sister Nancy and husband Dominick Brunori of Florida; his brother David Kettell and wife Evelyn of Clarks Summit; as well as grandchildren: Sean, Alice and Nikolette Kettell of Falls.

Due to recent health concerns, a public service will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -