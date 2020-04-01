|
|
Albert 'Abby' Kettell, 71, of Falls, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Albert was born in Falls on March 21, 1949, and he was the son of the late Albert W. Kettell and Helen Berry.
Albert was a farmer, drove truck and lastly worked for PennDOT. He was a devoted Christian belonging to Pleasant View Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Albert is preceded in death by his brother Alan Kettell.
He is survived by his sons: Sean Kettell and wife Mandi of Falls, and Brian Kettell of Falls. He is also survived by his sister Nancy and husband Dominick Brunori of Florida; his brother David Kettell and wife Evelyn of Clarks Summit; as well as grandchildren: Sean, Alice and Nikolette Kettell of Falls.
Due to recent health concerns, a public service will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 1, 2020