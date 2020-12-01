Home

Sheldon Funeral Home - Laceyville, PA - Laceyville
459 Main St.
Laceyville, PA 18623
(570) 869-1232
ALBERT MARBAKER

ALBERT MARBAKER Obituary

Albert B. 'Pinky' Marbaker, age 94, of Laceyville, passed away peacefully at the Forest City Nursing Facility early Monday morning, Nov. 23, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1928, the son of the late Montie Marbaker (d. June 2, 1973) and Mary Parys.

After working for Agway, Albert took a position with the U.S. Post Office as a rural route driver before settling into a job with Bluhm's Gas company driving truck. On Jan. 14, 1950, he married the love of his life, Emily Stine (d. Nov. 15, 2018).

When he wasn't on the road, Albert pursued his passion of dairy farming. Albert took great pride in his farm, as it and his beloved John Deere tractors were always in top condition and looking great. His fondness for the John Deere brand did not end with his tractors. His house was full of toy tractors, cars, shirts, and many other green and yellow collectibles with the John Deere logo.

Albert is survived by his sister, Helen Carpenter of Hop Bottom; good friends and neighbors: Frank and Alberta Rogo of Laceyville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Vickie Ellis officiating. Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. until the time of service. A graveside service will be held on a later date at the Beaver Meadows Cemetery.

Those attending Albert's service are asked to please follow current COVID-19 regulations.

Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.


