Albert J. Mroz Sr., 64, of Factoryville, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Geisinger C.M.C., Scranton. He was born in Scranton on Dec. 26, 1955, the son of the late Chester Mroz Sr. and his mother, the former Alberta Chiappini of Nicholson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Margaret Ann Healey Mroz on Oct. 5, 2008 and his sister Sharon Mroz.
Surviving are his son Albert Mroz Jr. of Factoryville; three daughters: Christine and Jennifer Mroz of Factoryville and Sara Mroz of Falls; his brother Chester Mroz of Jessup; and two sisters: Sandra Mulgrew and Nancy Murphy, both of Nicholson.
Memorial service will be Friday, July 3 at 4 p.m. at Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes, Inc. 33 Reynolds St. Factoryville. Friends may call an hour before service time, 3 to 4 p.m. with Pastor Sean Heuer officiating.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 30, 2020