Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
(570) 945-5646
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT MROZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT MROZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT MROZ Obituary

Albert J. Mroz Sr., 64, of Factoryville, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Geisinger C.M.C., Scranton. He was born in Scranton on Dec. 26, 1955, the son of the late Chester Mroz Sr. and his mother, the former Alberta Chiappini of Nicholson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Margaret Ann Healey Mroz on Oct. 5, 2008 and his sister Sharon Mroz.

Surviving are his son Albert Mroz Jr. of Factoryville; three daughters: Christine and Jennifer Mroz of Factoryville and Sara Mroz of Falls; his brother Chester Mroz of Jessup; and two sisters: Sandra Mulgrew and Nancy Murphy, both of Nicholson.

Memorial service will be Friday, July 3 at 4 p.m. at Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes, Inc. 33 Reynolds St. Factoryville. Friends may call an hour before service time, 3 to 4 p.m. with Pastor Sean Heuer officiating.

Online condolences at www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -