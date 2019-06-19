|
|
Albert M. Vosburg Jr. of Eaton Township died at his residence on Saturday, June 15. Born on March 26, 1931, he was the son of Albert M. Sr. and Katherine Brown Vosburg.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his son Albert III and wife Joan of Eaton Township; daughter Dawn and husband Ron George of Carbondale; and grandchildren: Albert IV, Adam and Chad Anderson.
He is predeceased by his wife Doris M. Vosburg, brother Stuart Vosburg, sister Gloria Bedford Geary and grandson Austin Vosburg.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 West Tioga St., Tunkhannock. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6 p.m. until the time of the service. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 19, 2019