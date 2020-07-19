|
|
Alberta M. Callwitts, 100, of Tunkhannock passed away Wednesday July 15, 2020 at The Gardens, Tunkhannock. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years Gabriel Callwitts in 2012.
Born in Pittston on September 13, 1919 she is the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Novak Matusavage.
Alberta was a member of the Osterhout Bible Church, a lifelong house wife, and a care giver to many children.
She especially enjoyed baking Christmas cookies and sharing them with friends and neighbors, she would also prepare holiday dinners for everyone to enjoy.
Alberta would often be found tending to her flowers.
In addition to her husband Gabriel she is preceded in death by sisters, Martha Lillie and Eleanor Ball.
Alberta is survived by her sons, William and wife Sandra of Tunkhannock and Richard of Felton; three granddaughters, and seven great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock with Pastor Brian Williams presiding.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the Osterhout Bible Church, C/O Sandra Callwitts Treasurer, 204 SR 92 N, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
