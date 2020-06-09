|
She graduated from Meshoppen High School in 1952 and Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. Alda was married to Richard A. Page of Haverhill, Mass. for 24 years.
After living in Singapore, Taiwan, Bahrain, Libya, the Netherlands, Texas, New Jersey and New York, Alda retired to Tunkhannock in 1993 where she co-owned The Old Store with her sister and brother-in-law.
She is survived by her children: Stevenie (David) Frye of San Antonio, Texas, Richard A. Page Jr. of Tunkhannock, and John Page of Orlando, Fla. Also, grandchildren: Bethany (Edwin) Kimes, Austin (Lauren) Frye, and Alexander Page; and great-grandchildren: Ethan Kimes, Chase Kimes, and William Frye.
In addition, Alda is survived by her sisters: Maxine (Bob) Smales and Else (Tom) Sayles, as well as nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brother Guy E. Stevens Jr.
Internment will take place at a later date at Jersey Hill Cemetery, Auburn Center, where the past four generations of the Stevens family are buried.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 9, 2020