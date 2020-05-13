Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE OAKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE OAKLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALICE OAKLEY Obituary
Alice Leona (Slusser) Oakley, 65, of Newark Valley, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a brief illness.

She is survived by Craig, her loving husband of 46 years; daughter Alicia Oakley; daughter and son-in-law Alana and Jeremiah McMurray; two granddaughters, Fiona and Brenna McMurray; sister and brother-in-law Lee Ann and Chuck Gleason; brother-in-law Jack Dalton; sisters Barb and Norene Marean; brother Robert Marean Jr.; and many extended family members.

Alice is predeceased by her mom and dad: June and Robert Marean, Sr.; sister Roberta Dalton; brother Dale Slusser; and parents-in-law, Betty and Gene Oakley.

Alice fiercely loved her family and friends, and being around them. Always willing to listen, she warmly welcomed friends and family who stopped by for coffee and a chat. Alice enjoyed bingo, bowling, and going to the casino. She loved sweet tea and being in the sun. Alice will be fondly remembered for her big heart, humor, and telling it like it is. She will always be loved and forever missed.

There will be a celebration of Alice's life later this year. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her , the .

MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, N.Y., is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be written in Alice's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -