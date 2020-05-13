|
Alice Leona (Slusser) Oakley, 65, of Newark Valley, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a brief illness.
She is survived by Craig, her loving husband of 46 years; daughter Alicia Oakley; daughter and son-in-law Alana and Jeremiah McMurray; two granddaughters, Fiona and Brenna McMurray; sister and brother-in-law Lee Ann and Chuck Gleason; brother-in-law Jack Dalton; sisters Barb and Norene Marean; brother Robert Marean Jr.; and many extended family members.
Alice is predeceased by her mom and dad: June and Robert Marean, Sr.; sister Roberta Dalton; brother Dale Slusser; and parents-in-law, Betty and Gene Oakley.
Alice fiercely loved her family and friends, and being around them. Always willing to listen, she warmly welcomed friends and family who stopped by for coffee and a chat. Alice enjoyed bingo, bowling, and going to the casino. She loved sweet tea and being in the sun. Alice will be fondly remembered for her big heart, humor, and telling it like it is. She will always be loved and forever missed.
There will be a celebration of Alice's life later this year.
MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, N.Y., is assisting the family with arrangements.
