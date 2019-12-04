|
|
Alida Priestner, 74, of South Auburn, passed away on Saturday evening, Nov. 23, 2019, at home with her family.
She was born July 12, 1945, to Albert and Alida Vande Weert Sr. in Paterson, N.J.
Alida was a graduate of the William Paterson University, in Wayne, N.J. Alida taught Mathematics at Northeast Bradford High School in Rome. She was a very active member of the Meshoppen United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She helped with food drives, church dinners, Vacation Bible School, Sunday Bulletins, Church Newsletters, helping with the building of the Sunday School Building, cleaning up after the flood of September 2011, and a host of other church outreach projects.
Outreach work included Seven Loaves Soup Kitchen, Chaplaincy at Tyler Memorial Hospital, Project DJ, tutoring students in need, and holiday dinners for people living alone. Alida also spent many years working with youth in 4-H projects and helping her husband with the South Auburn Rocketry Club. She was known for her quilting, knitting, crocheting, counted x-stitch and embroidery. Her work in this area earned her many Best-of-Show ribbons. Much of her work was donated to various local causes.
Her hobbies included gardening, card games, board games, horseshoes and winter jigsaw puzzles. Alida took great joy in her family, especially her sons, and grandsons. She especially enjoyed having after school favorite food for her grandsons and providing family Sunday Dinner every week where her grandson favored ice cream creations which were always on hand and guests were always welcomed. We have learned a great deal from Alida and will miss her so much.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert; sons: David Priestner (Dulcema Nonnemacher) of South Auburn, and Bruce Priestner of Meshoppen; grandsons: James and Douglas Priestner of South Auburn; sister Joan Bakker of Talbott, Tenn.; and brothers: Albert Van De Weert Jr. (Penny Simmons) of Dryden, N.Y., and Richard Vande Weert (Bernadette Priestner) of Wyalusing; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a toddler brother, James Vande Weert.
Memorial services will be at noon, on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Meshoppen United Methodist Church, with Pastor Scott Ryan of the church officiating. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at a later date in the Jersey Hill Cemetery.
Donations may be sent to the Seven Loaves Soup Kitchen, 51 Warren St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, or to the Meshoppen United Methodist Church, c/o Bruce Priestner, P.O. Box 159, Meshoppen, PA 18630.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Homes, Main St., Meshoppen. Online condolences made be made at www.sheldonfunerlhomes.com
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 4, 2019