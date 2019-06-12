Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALTHEDA SHIFFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALTHEDA SHIFFER


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ALTHEDA SHIFFER Obituary
Altheda 'Teda' Mae (Kester) Shiffer, born on Nov. 5, 1924, in Tunkhannock, to the late Herbert Harrison and Katherine Kreitzberger Kester, passed away at 94 on June 10, 2019 at the Gardens, Tunkhannock. She was preceded in death by her husband William in 2014.

Altheda was a graduate of Tunkhannock School District. She was in the clothes manufacturer industry as a dressmaker at Bocar Manufacturing, Tunkhannock. Altheda and her husband, William, owned and operated school buses for years. She also worked as a welder. Altheda was the loving wife of the late William J. Shiffer.

She was an avid and fantastic seamstress. She did mending and sewed for friends and family. Altheda was also very involved in the Baptist Church and enjoyed reading the Bible in her spare time. She was an excellent cook and homemaker.

Altheda is survived by her son Larry Shiffer and his wife Sherry of Tunkhannock; grandchildren: Caleb Shiffer and wife Courtney, and Cassandra Shiffer and life partner Kristen; and great-grandchildren: Cole Shiffer, Charlotte Shiffer and Cooper Keyes, all of Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Edgar Merle Kester; and sister, Katherine.

Family and friends are invited to attend Teda's funeral service, which will be held on Thursday, June 13, at noon from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, to be officiated by Pastor Kurt Bricker. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now