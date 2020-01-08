Home

Amelia H. Luckie, 100, of Auburn Township, passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at Tyler Memorial Hospital, Tunkhannock. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Luckie.

Born in Philadelphia on Sept. 26, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Augustus and Augusta Baronik Schoenfellinger.

She was a member of the New Hope Ministries Church, West Auburn.

Amelia is survived by her sons: Kenneth Bach and wife Karen, and Curtis Bach and wife Barbara; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Janet Ann Albright.

Family and friends are invited to attend Amelia's celebration of life service, which will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. from the New Hope Ministries Church, 1575 PA-367, Laceyville, PA 18623.

Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020
