Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
(570) 945-5646
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
ANDREW LUKASEWICZ Obituary
Andrew B. Lukasewicz Jr., of Factoryville, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 8, 2019, at Riverside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Taylor.

Born March 14, 1955, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Andrew B. and Barbara Clark Lukasewicz of Factoryville.

He attended Lackawanna Trail High School. Andrew enjoyed bowling, reading, hunting, golf and most of all, spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his dad Andrew B. Lukasewicz, who died in 1975, and his sister Mary "Chris" Gaultney, who died in 2007.

Andrew is survived by his mother, Barbara Clark Lukasewicz of Factoryville; four brothers: Stanley Lukasewicz, of Maine, Stephen (Fran) Lukasewicz of Peckville, Timothy (Sally) Lukasewicz of Nicholson, and Dennis (Pam) Lukasewicz of Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by the Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc. 33 Reynolds St. Factoryville. Interment at Abington Hills Cemetery, Clarks Summit, at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Nov. 13, 2019
