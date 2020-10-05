Home

Angela M. Edwards, 34, of Northampton, passed away Monday evening, Sep. 21, 2020, at her home.

Born in Towanda, she is the daughter of Richard W. Edwards and Lori McCarthy Faux. She was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and the Elk Lake Vocational Technical School where she received her license in cosmetology. For the past six months, she was employed at Home Depot of Northampton.

Preceding her in death is her maternal grandparents, Robert and Yvonne McCarthy, paternal grandmother, Marion Edwards, Uncle Robert McCarthy Jr.

Surviving is her children: Elijah, Aliyah and Reiley; mother, Lori Faux and her husband, Dennis, Falls; brothers: Eric Edwards of Newport News, Va., Cory Faux and his fiancé, Brittany Resseguie, of Lake Winola, and Richard Faux and his wife, Georgine, of Kunkle; sisters: Denise Rosencrance and her husband, Brad, of Sweet Valley, Jodie Haugh of Virginia, and Jade Levi of Dallas; paternal grandparents: Wayne and Lois Edwards of Lawton; niece Avery Levi; uncle Alan McCarthy and his wife, Sally, of Forest Lake; aunt Brenda McCarthy of LeRaysville; foster sisters: Chantelle Corter of Dimock,  Vennessa Ludoux of Swoyersville and Chrystal Betcher of Wilkes-Barre; and numerous cousins and nephews

A celebration of Angela's Life was held Sunday, Sep. 27, at the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home 5749 SR 309 (Beaumont) Monroe Twp with the Rev. Sharon McCarthy officiating

For more information or to send condolences please visit www.metcalfeshaver.com


