Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Harvey. View Sign

ANN HARVEY



Mar. 1, 2019



Ann Harvey, 84, of Little Meadows, formerly of Springville, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home in Little Meadows. Her husband, Delraine M. Harvey, predeceased her on Jan. 27, 2019.



She was born in Nicholson, on Jan. 19, 1935, to the late Albert and Leila (Johnson) Dawes.



She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Del A. and Cathy Harvey of Springville, PA, Tina and John Karabin of Meshoppen, Monica and Brian Rockefeller of Little Meadows, and Sandy Harvey of Tunkhannock; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; three siblings: Emily Durling, Chuck Dawes, and Lee Suomela; several sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



She is also predeceased by her six brothers: Sammy, Eddie, Albert, Arthur, Harry and Bill Dawes; and two sisters: Sally Lord and Bessie Barringer.



Ann was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family. Alongside her husband Del, they built a loving home in Springville, expanding it as their family grew. She worked in the cafeteria at Elk Lake School. She enjoyed snowmobiling and playing cards with family and friends. After her husbands' retirement, they enjoyed many years being snowbirds in Florida.



Callings hours will be 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, March 13, at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Asera Hospice Care, 749 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

ANN HARVEYMar. 1, 2019Ann Harvey, 84, of Little Meadows, formerly of Springville, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home in Little Meadows. Her husband, Delraine M. Harvey, predeceased her on Jan. 27, 2019.She was born in Nicholson, on Jan. 19, 1935, to the late Albert and Leila (Johnson) Dawes.She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Del A. and Cathy Harvey of Springville, PA, Tina and John Karabin of Meshoppen, Monica and Brian Rockefeller of Little Meadows, and Sandy Harvey of Tunkhannock; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; three siblings: Emily Durling, Chuck Dawes, and Lee Suomela; several sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.She is also predeceased by her six brothers: Sammy, Eddie, Albert, Arthur, Harry and Bill Dawes; and two sisters: Sally Lord and Bessie Barringer.Ann was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family. Alongside her husband Del, they built a loving home in Springville, expanding it as their family grew. She worked in the cafeteria at Elk Lake School. She enjoyed snowmobiling and playing cards with family and friends. After her husbands' retirement, they enjoyed many years being snowbirds in Florida.Callings hours will be 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, March 13, at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Asera Hospice Care, 749 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Funeral Home Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose

232 South Main St.

Montrose , PA 18801

(570) 278-2750 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Wyoming County Examiner Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close