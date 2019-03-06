ANN HARVEY
Mar. 1, 2019
Ann Harvey, 84, of Little Meadows, formerly of Springville, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home in Little Meadows. Her husband, Delraine M. Harvey, predeceased her on Jan. 27, 2019.
She was born in Nicholson, on Jan. 19, 1935, to the late Albert and Leila (Johnson) Dawes.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Del A. and Cathy Harvey of Springville, PA, Tina and John Karabin of Meshoppen, Monica and Brian Rockefeller of Little Meadows, and Sandy Harvey of Tunkhannock; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; three siblings: Emily Durling, Chuck Dawes, and Lee Suomela; several sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is also predeceased by her six brothers: Sammy, Eddie, Albert, Arthur, Harry and Bill Dawes; and two sisters: Sally Lord and Bessie Barringer.
Ann was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family. Alongside her husband Del, they built a loving home in Springville, expanding it as their family grew. She worked in the cafeteria at Elk Lake School. She enjoyed snowmobiling and playing cards with family and friends. After her husbands' retirement, they enjoyed many years being snowbirds in Florida.
Callings hours will be 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, March 13, at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Asera Hospice Care, 749 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 6, 2019