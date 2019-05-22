Ann Marie Smith, 80, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 17, 2019.



She was born on March 6, 1939 in Wilkes-Barre, to the late Albert and Sophia Elizabeth (Pointek) Siperko.



Ann is survived by her husband of 58 years, Temple Ives Smith; children: Marjorie (Curt) Michels and Gail (Michael) Henry; four grandchildren: David L. Spence, Michael S. Henry Jr., James R. Michels and John C. Michels; three sisters: Jean (Robert) Oney, Mary (Charles) Mead, and Sophia Piekanski Corby; three brothers: Jack (Lorraine) Siperko, Phil Siperko, and Gerry (Susan) Siperko; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She was predeceased by two sisters: Helen Denmon and Elizabeth (Betty) Rogers; and two brothers: Albert and Bernard Siperko.



Ann graduated from Tunkhannock High School. She proudly served as Susquehanna County Treasurer for 24 years, was the former District Deputy of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a member of the BPW. She loved gardening and birds, but most treasured were her grandchildren.



A Memorial Service for Ann was held on Monday afternoon, May 20, at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home with David Coleman officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's honor to the Snake Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 25593 Route 29, Hallstead, PA 18822, or the Franklin Forks United Methodist Church, 3865 Silver Creek Road, Montrose, PA 18801.

