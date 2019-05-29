Arlene M. Corby, 87, of Factoryville, died with family by her side on Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home. Her husband is the late Mervin Corby, who died in 2008.



Born in Scranton on April 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Ben and Gladys Poehlman Taylor.



Arlene graduated from Taylor High School in 1950. She was the mail carrier for Factoryville and surrounding areas; tax collector for Clinton Township; Cub Scout and 4-H leader; and substitute cafeteria worker. She enjoyed going to the Wyoming County Senior Citizens Center, Tunkhannock and the Abington Senior Community Center, Clarks Summit.



Preceded in death beside her husband Mervin is her twin sister Audrey J., who died Feb. 13, 2019, and her infant sister Naomi.



Surviving is a daughter Debra Reynolds and two sons: Wayne and his wife Jody Corby and Brian and his wife Joanne, all of Factoryville; one sister: Margie Bowen of Dalton; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m. from Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, with Pastor Deborah A. Loessy of the First Baptist Church of Factoryville officiating. Friends may call Thursday, May 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.



Private Interment at Starkville Cemetery, Lemon Township.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Factoryville, P.O. Box 366, Factoryville, PA 18419 or to Traditional Home Health Care 113 W Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512 Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 29, 2019