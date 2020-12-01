|
Arthur William Howell, age 79 of Mason, Mich., passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
Arthur was born Feb. 14, 1941 in Tunkhannock, the son of Francis and Sarah (Crone) Howell. Arthur married Barbara Gailey on Feb. 26, 1963.
Arthur proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed hunting, and travel.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Howell; daughter, Penny (Luther) Webb; son, Thomas (Deborah) Howell; brothers: Francis (Kim) Howell, and Phil (Ginger) Howell; sisters: Iva (Tom) Harvey, Janet Howell, and Darlene Marshall; brother-in-law, Robert Gailey; sister-in-law, Nancy Gailey; and five grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, and nephews. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents.
A Funeral Service was held on Friday, Nov. 6, at the Aurelius Township Ball Field, 1939 South Aurelius, Mason, Mich. Pastor Claggett Ward, Jr. officiated.