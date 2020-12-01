Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR HOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR HOWELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR HOWELL Obituary

Arthur William Howell, age 79 of Mason, Mich., passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Arthur was born Feb. 14, 1941 in Tunkhannock, the son of Francis and Sarah (Crone) Howell. Arthur married Barbara Gailey on Feb. 26, 1963.

Arthur proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed hunting, and travel.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Howell; daughter, Penny (Luther) Webb; son, Thomas (Deborah) Howell; brothers: Francis (Kim) Howell, and Phil (Ginger) Howell; sisters: Iva (Tom) Harvey, Janet Howell, and Darlene Marshall; brother-in-law, Robert Gailey; sister-in-law, Nancy Gailey; and five grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, and nephews. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Service was held on Friday, Nov. 6, at the Aurelius Township Ball Field, 1939 South Aurelius, Mason, Mich. Pastor Claggett Ward, Jr. officiated.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -