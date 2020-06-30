|
Augustus Joseph 'Gus' Wellings, 83, of Nicholson, died at home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Prior to working for the Tunkhannock School District, Gus worked for shipping industries in New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
He graduated from Harvard with a B.A. in Economics and a master's degree in International Trade from the European Research Institute.
Gus' many passions included classical music, pistol and black powder shooting, woodworking, beekeeping, antiques, farming, gardening, and socializing. He loved to share his passions with others.
He loved his family greatly.
He was preceded by his parents, Augustus Joseph Wellings and Rose Standish (Bradford).
He is survived by his loving wife, Karin; children: Barbara Klabunde (husband Steven M. Klabunde), Monica M. Wellings (husband Roman G. Politi), and Augustus Joseph Wellings III (wife Faith (Sands); and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private under the direction of the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
The family would like to thank the support of the neighbors, Allied Hospice, and friends.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 30, 2020