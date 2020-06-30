Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Resources
More Obituaries for AUGUSTUS WELLINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUGUSTUS WELLINGS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUGUSTUS WELLINGS Obituary

Augustus Joseph 'Gus' Wellings, 83, of Nicholson, died at home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Prior to working for the Tunkhannock School District, Gus worked for shipping industries in New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

He graduated from Harvard with a B.A. in Economics and a master's degree in International Trade from the European Research Institute.

Gus' many passions included classical music, pistol and black powder shooting, woodworking, beekeeping, antiques, farming, gardening, and socializing. He loved to share his passions with others.

He loved his family greatly.

He was preceded by his parents, Augustus Joseph Wellings and Rose Standish (Bradford).

He is survived by his loving wife, Karin; children: Barbara Klabunde (husband Steven M. Klabunde), Monica M. Wellings (husband Roman G. Politi), and Augustus Joseph Wellings III (wife Faith (Sands); and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private under the direction of the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

The family would like to thank the support of the neighbors, Allied Hospice, and friends.

Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AUGUSTUS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -