Barbara Jean Place Behrend, 78, of Wyalusing, passed away Friday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Barbara was born on Dec. 12, 1940, at the Mills Hospital in Towanda. She was the daughter of John Place and Ruth Place Weast, whom she was preceded by in death.
She was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School class of 1958.
Upon graduating high school, she enlisted in the United States Army in 1959 in the medical field. While in the Army she met her soon-to-be husband of 58 years David Behrend. They were married on Dec. 16, 1961, at the Wyalusing United Methodist Church and shortly after was honorably discharged. After her time in the Army she was employed by Dr. Burns as a dental assistant for several years. Following that she worked for the Wyalusing School District as a cafeteria aide, affectionately called 'Mrs. B' by the students.
She was a member of the Wyalusing United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Eastern Star Meshoppen Chapter #70 and a member Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution Mach-Wi-Hi-Lusing Chapter. She was also a Cub Scout Den leader with Barbara Peterson, a Sunday School teacher at the Wyalusing United Methodist Church, and for several years she also volunteered her time reading to children at the Wyalusing Public Library. She also enjoyed reading, playing in the Wyalusing Women's adult softball league, monthly dinners with the Bradford County Shriners Club, roller-skating, and decorating for the holidays. During the Christmas season she also helped her husband, Dave, sell Christmas trees in their front yard. Most importantly she loved caring for and raising her two kids and three grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by David Behrend, of Wyalusing, whom was her loving husband of 58 years; her brother Robert Place and his wife Mary of Mehoopany; her daughter Heidi Behrend (Chuck Birk) of Wyalusing; and her daughter-in-law Margret 'Meg' Behrend of Saint Simons Island, Ga. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kelsey Behrend and Connor Behrend both of Saint Simons Island, Ga., and Skyler Behrend of Wyalusing; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her son David Behrend Jr. (d. April 25, 2017) and her step-father, Dr. Harry Weast.
Funeral Services for Barbara will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at noon from the Wyalusing United Methodist Church with Irene Walent officiating. A Military Honor Service will begin the celebration at noon by the members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post# 534 followed by a DAR honor service conducted by the members of the Mach-Wi-Hi-Lusing Chapter. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Wyalusing United Methodist Church Sunday School classes, P.O. Box 155, Wyalusing, PA 18853, or to the Wyalusing Public Library, P.O. Box 98, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
The family would also like to give special thanks to all of Barbara's caregivers at Robert Packer Hospital fifth and sixth floor and her Hospice caregivers.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019