Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Barbara E. Frear, 76, of Lake Winola, went to be with the Lord and ride her horses in heaven, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband Carl Frear.

Born in Lake Winola on Sept. 3, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Rayfield and Wilma Payne Miner. She was a graduate from Falls Overfield in 1961 and received her degree from Lackawanna Junior College.

She was an active member of the Lake Winola United Methodist Church, a voice of the Church Choir, UMW member and volunteered for over 30 years as a White Oak 4-H Horse Club leader.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughters: Ellen Garcia and husband Aaron, and Nickie Haines and husband Phil; son Mark and wife Hilary; sister Meredith Miner; and grandchildren: Nicholas, Colin, Cory, Travis, Chase, Carter and Hailey.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at the Lake Winola United Methodist Church at a later date with interment in Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola.

At the request of the family in lieu of flowers, donations shall be made to the Lake Winola United Methodist Church PO Box 400, Lake Winola, PA 18625.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

